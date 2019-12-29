|
Husband of the late Carmen Brandt, father of Ron (Jeanne), grandfather of Kyle and Glenn (Heather), and brother of Barbara Corica, the late Robert and Raymond, passed peacefully 11/13/2019. World War II veteran lived his last years in the Vines at Countryside in Elgin where he met numerous friends and enjoyed the many outings offered. He was also a Park Commissioner in Park Ridge for 8 years, first elected while in his 80's. Internment was private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019