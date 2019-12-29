Home

Richard J. Brandt

Richard J. Brandt Obituary
Husband of the late Carmen Brandt, father of Ron (Jeanne), grandfather of Kyle and Glenn (Heather), and brother of Barbara Corica, the late Robert and Raymond, passed peacefully 11/13/2019. World War II veteran lived his last years in the Vines at Countryside in Elgin where he met numerous friends and enjoyed the many outings offered. He was also a Park Commissioner in Park Ridge for 8 years, first elected while in his 80's. Internment was private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
