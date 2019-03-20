|
Richard J. Czerniak, age 58, formerly of Chicago and Las Vegas. Cherished son of the late Henry and Genevieve (nee Znamierowski). Loving brother of Robert (Nancy), Thomas, Diane Bochenek and John. Beloved uncle of 10 nieces and nephews. Fond great-uncle of 15 great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral Friday 9:15am from RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Mass 10am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3pm to 8pm. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019