Richard J. Davis proud combat veteran of the Korean War. Beloved husband of the late Lisbeth "Betty" nee Christoffel. Loving father of Michael (Lynn) Davis, and Mary Beth (Ron) Holcer. Proud grandfather of Lisa (Randy) Thomas, and Kelsie Danielson and great grandfather of Randy Thomas Jr.
Funeral services Thursday 9:30 am from The Jaeger Funeral Home 3526 N. Cicero Ave to St. Bartholomew Church 10:00am mass. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3 to 9PM. Info (773) 545-1320
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 22, 2019