Jaeger Funeral Home
3526 N. Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60641
773-545-1320
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jaeger Funeral Home
3526 N. Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60641
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Jaeger Funeral Home
3526 N. Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60641
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
Richard J. Davis Obituary
Richard J. Davis proud combat veteran of the Korean War. Beloved husband of the late Lisbeth "Betty" nee Christoffel. Loving father of Michael (Lynn) Davis, and Mary Beth (Ron) Holcer. Proud grandfather of Lisa (Randy) Thomas, and Kelsie Danielson and great grandfather of Randy Thomas Jr.

Funeral services Thursday 9:30 am from The Jaeger Funeral Home 3526 N. Cicero Ave to St. Bartholomew Church 10:00am mass. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3 to 9PM. Info (773) 545-1320
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 22, 2019
