Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Richard J. Dobbs Obituary
Richard J. "Dobkowski" Dobbs, age 82, beloved husband of the late Mary; loving father of Patricia (Peter) Twelker, Michael, and David (Jennifer); devoted grandfather (Dzia Dzia) of Alyssa, Jeremy and Joshua Twelker and Elizabeth, Jacob, Joshua and Emily Dobbs; dear brother of Lucille LePitre; also, uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 4 pm - 8 pm at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave, Darien, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are appreciated. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020
