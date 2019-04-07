|
Richard J. Drazner, age 58, beloved husband of Melissa, nee Rosenberg. Loving father of Abigail and Jeremy Drazner. Caring son of Yvette Drazner. He will be dearly missed by many other friends and extended family. Service Monday, 10 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 North Buffalo Grove Rd., (one block North of Lake Cook Rd.) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory to the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel - 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019