Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:15 AM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Lombard, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Galvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Galvin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. Galvin Obituary
Richard "Dick" J. Galvin, age 94, of Lombard. Beloved husband of the late Eileen Galvin, nee Abeln; loving father of LuAnn Galvin, Patricia (Thomas) Giblin, Martin (Gina) Galvin, and Paul (Kim) Galvin; dear son of the late Martin and Isabelle Galvin; devoted grandfather of Michael (Beth) Giblin, Kristen (Jeremiah) Krupa, Alycia, Christopher (Andrea), and Richard Galvin, and Brennan and Katelyn Galvin; great grandfather of Ethan and Oliver Krupa, Liam and Killian Giblin, and Aiden and Aubrey Galvin; fond brother of Mary (the late Robert) Huber; uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Sunday, December 8th, 2-8 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral Monday, 9:15 AM from the funeral home to St. Pius X Catholic Church, Lombard. Mass 10AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Pius X Church, 1025 E. Madison St, Lombard, IL 60148, are appreciated. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -