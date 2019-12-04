|
Richard "Dick" J. Galvin, age 94, of Lombard. Beloved husband of the late Eileen Galvin, nee Abeln; loving father of LuAnn Galvin, Patricia (Thomas) Giblin, Martin (Gina) Galvin, and Paul (Kim) Galvin; dear son of the late Martin and Isabelle Galvin; devoted grandfather of Michael (Beth) Giblin, Kristen (Jeremiah) Krupa, Alycia, Christopher (Andrea), and Richard Galvin, and Brennan and Katelyn Galvin; great grandfather of Ethan and Oliver Krupa, Liam and Killian Giblin, and Aiden and Aubrey Galvin; fond brother of Mary (the late Robert) Huber; uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Sunday, December 8th, 2-8 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral Monday, 9:15 AM from the funeral home to St. Pius X Catholic Church, Lombard. Mass 10AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Pius X Church, 1025 E. Madison St, Lombard, IL 60148, are appreciated. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019