Richard J. Holzkopf, 90, of Schaumburg, formerly of Cave Creek, AZ. and Mt. Prospect passed away Friday, May 17th. Richard was a Korean War Vet and a retired 38 year employee of the Chicago Tribune, Stereotype Dept. He was the beloved husband of Roberta C. nee Kettner for 65 years; loving father of Keith (Vickie), Debra LaMantia, Brian (Peggy), Mark (Elizabeth), Denise (Chuck) Casey, and Alan (Katherine) Holzkopf; cherished grandfather of 15 and great-grandpa of 19. He was the beloved son of the late George and Harriet and the dear brother of George (Dorothy) and the late Shirley (Norm) Sopcak. Visitation Wednesday, May 22, from 3 to 9 pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Hts. Rd. Elk Grove Village with closing prayers Thursday, 10:30 am, proceeding to St. Julian Eymard Church for 11 am Mass. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cem. For more info, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019