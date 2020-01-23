|
On a bright winter morning, Richard A. Keefe (89) of Wilmette, IL, passed from this life to the next. Born on August 1, 1930 in the Beverly Community of Southside Chicago to Walter and Marie Keefe, Dick was the 7th of 8 wonderful siblings. Pop met and married Mary Sullivan in 1951, producing a brood of children including Richard (Marcey), Eugene (Angela), Ellen (Mitchell), Mary (dec.) (James), Joseph (Karen), Thomas (Myrtle), Regina, Sheila (James), a dozen-and-a-half grandchildren, a passel of great-grandkids and an extended family numbering in the hundreds. Raised in Oak Park, Dick then traveled the world as a US Navy Lieutenant, his growing family trailing the officer when possible. After an extended tour of duty, Dick returned to Chicago's North Shore to thrive in real estate development. Dick and Mary presided over a bustling household as they sheltered and fed, clothed and cleaned, serenaded and supported the extended clan of many friends, innumerable dogs, dozens of cousins along with in-laws and out-laws alike.Pop was a fixture at every family function, over-bidding at the Bridge table, regaling a crowd with a tale of adventure or napping directly in the center of a few dozen rollicking grandkids. Richard A. Keefe will be waked on Monday, January 27 at 10 AM at St. Joseph Church, Wilmette, IL with a funeral mass to follow at 11 AM. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Parish or the American Brain Tumor Association. Funeral info: 773-764-1617
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 23, 2020