Richard J. Klapkowski, 76 of Highland, IN. died on October 2, 2020. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Kish Funeral Home 10000 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN from 2:00 – 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will on Monday, October 12, 10:00 am at the funeral home with an 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Casimir Church, 4340 Johnson Ave. Hammond, IN. Interment will be at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. www.kishfuneralhome.net