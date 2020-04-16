Home

Richard J. Klein


1960 - 2020
Richard J. Klein Obituary
On Thursday, April 9, 2020, Richard J. Klein, passed into eternal life, after a long battle with cancer, in Avondale, Arizona, at age 59. Richard was born August 3, 1960 in Chicago to Richard and Bernadine (Sanders) Klein. Richard is survived by his wife of 24 years, Heidi (Navarrete) Klein; mother Bernadine (Klein) Maynor; children: Erica (Jake) Gittleson, Krystn (Ryan) Johnson, Eric Klein, Steven Klein, Alex Klein; grandchildren: Zoe, Elly, Jordan, Wren, Olivia; siblings: Catherine (Matthew) Garoufalis, Robert (Amy) Klein, Donald (Tina) Maynor; mother-in-law Joan Navarrete; Godmother Margaret (Sanders) Kliefgan; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, brothers and sisters in-laws. Richard is preceded in death by father Richard A. Klein; grandparents Arthur and Natalie Klein; grandparents Albert and Estelle Sanders; father-in-law Edward Navarette; Godfather Richard Kliefgan; uncle William Sanders. A celebration of Richards life will be held in the coming months.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2020
