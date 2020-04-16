|
On Thursday, April 9, 2020, Richard J. Klein, passed into eternal life, after a long battle with cancer, in Avondale, Arizona, at age 59. Richard was born August 3, 1960 in Chicago to Richard and Bernadine (Sanders) Klein. Richard is survived by his wife of 24 years, Heidi (Navarrete) Klein; mother Bernadine (Klein) Maynor; children: Erica (Jake) Gittleson, Krystn (Ryan) Johnson, Eric Klein, Steven Klein, Alex Klein; grandchildren: Zoe, Elly, Jordan, Wren, Olivia; siblings: Catherine (Matthew) Garoufalis, Robert (Amy) Klein, Donald (Tina) Maynor; mother-in-law Joan Navarrete; Godmother Margaret (Sanders) Kliefgan; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, brothers and sisters in-laws. Richard is preceded in death by father Richard A. Klein; grandparents Arthur and Natalie Klein; grandparents Albert and Estelle Sanders; father-in-law Edward Navarette; Godfather Richard Kliefgan; uncle William Sanders. A celebration of Richards life will be held in the coming months.
