Komarewich (KOMAR), Richard J passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019 in the loving care of his family at home.Richard was born in Chicago in 1933 and graduated from Weber High School in the class of 1951. He attended St Benedict College on a football scholarship in Atchison Kansas. Upon graduation, he then served in the US Army as a military policeman until 1961. He retired from NICOR as Director of Credit with approximately 44 years of service. His hobbies included sports and gardening.Richard is survived by loving wife Carole (nee Bello); daughter Pamela Komarewich; sister Dorothy Kmiecik (nee Komarewich); nieces Karen (Bob) Enyart (nee Kmiecik), Diane (the late Michael) Kush (nee Kmiecik) and nephew John (Amy) Kmiecik.The family welcomes friends to a mass in Richard's honor on June 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 5211 Bull Valley Road, McHenry, IL. After the mass, please join the family to celebrate Richard's life at McHenry Country Club, 820 North John St, McHenry, IL In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local homeless or animal shelter. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 25 to May 26, 2019