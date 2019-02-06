|
Richard J. Kozlowski, age 74, of Mt. Prospect, died January 31, 2019. He was born May 17, 1944, in Chicago, to Stephan and Josephine, nee Grabski. He attended Carl Schurz High School, Chicago. He spent twelve years in California working for the Disney Company until he pursued his love of cake decorating, eventually working for Sam's Club and Jewel. He is survived by his sisters, Dorothy (Geno) Hagen, of Skokie, and Mary (the late Harry) Sillert, of Mt. Prospect; nieces and nephews, John Pistilli, Pat Messett, Sue (John) Luisi, Judy (Kelly) Tralmer, Heather (Dennis) Savage, and Todd (Luci) Kozlowski; eleven great-nieces and nephews; and five great-great nephews and a niece. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, John (Pam), and nephew, Michael Pistilli. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday, February 8, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. For funeral information: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019