Richard J. Loeger Obituary
Richard J. Loeger, 92; beloved husband of the late Mary; father of Mary Beth (Joe) Lula, Judy (Corey) Schuster, Susan (Rich) Knorowski, Therese (Tom) Macek, Kathy (Kurt) Karrasch, Laura, Dan (Julie), Brian (Leanne), and David; grandfather of Jennifer, Linda, Julie, Jeffery, Karen, Michael, Karl, Amy, Kevin, Mark, Katie, Danielle, Anna, Julia, Quinn and Bryce; great grandfather of Zachary; uncle and friend to many. 39 years at Portec as Director of Accounting, loved golf and traveling to Door County. Funeral Friday 10 AM from Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin) to St. Pascal Church. Mass 10:30 AM. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3-9 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Misericordia on behalf of David Loeger. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019
