Maciuzek , Richard J. Richard J. Maciuszek, loving brother of Eugene (the late Betty); preceded in death by 8 brothers and 1 sister; fond uncle of numerous nieces and nephews; lifelong parishioner and Holy Name Society Member at Five Holy Martyrs Parish; Visitation Monday 9:30 A.M. until time of Mass at 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Victory Convent at Franciscan Village, 11500 Theresa Dr., Lemont. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home - (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019