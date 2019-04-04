Home

Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Richard J. Malloy Obituary
Richard J. Malloy, Retired CPD. Loving father of Laura (Doug) Wattles and Cathy Malloy; dear grandfather of Samantha; fond brother of Sharon (John) Lennon; dear nephew of Teresa Hays. Visitation Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 8:30am until time of closing prayers 9:30am at Matz Funeral Home 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect proceeding to St. Thomas Becket Church 1321 N. Burning Bush Ln., Mt. Prospect for a 10am Mass. Interment All Saints. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated. Info:847-394-2336
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019
