Richard J. Marazas
Richard J. Marazas, aged 89, of Grand Rapids, MI, was called to his heavenly home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Richard served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He retired from Keeler Brass Automotive. His first wife, Dorothy (Chapman); brother, Harvey Fairchild; sister, Irene Jacobsen; step-sons, Geoffrey, Garrick, and Gilbert Griffin preceded him in death. Richard married M. Antoinette Griffin on April 27, 1996 at Fountain Street Church. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Antoinette; sons, Raymond (Judy) Marazas, Brian (Jolanta) Marazas; grandchildren, Jennifer, Christopher; step-children, Julie (Robert) Powney, Gregory (Cathy) Griffin, Glenn Griffin; step-daughter-in-law, Bobbie Paige (Ken) Gilette; seven great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Michael (Judy) McDonald; and several nieces and nephews. The family will greet visitors on Sunday, October 25, from 2 - 3 pm at Stroo Funeral Home, with a service to celebrate Richard's life beginning at 3 pm, with Rev. Nathan Monk officiating. A Committal Service will be held at 2pm on Monday, Oct. 26, at Ridgewood Memorial Park, 9900 Milwaukee Ave, Des Plaines, IL 60016. Arrangements by: Stroo Funeral Home, Inc., 1095 68th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Stroo Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
25
Service
03:00 PM
Stroo Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
26
Committal
12:00 PM
Ridgewood Memorial Park
