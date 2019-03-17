Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
For more information about
Richard McGrath
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard McGrath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. McGrath

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard J. McGrath Obituary
Richard J. McGrath, U.S. Navy, age 76, late of Oak Lawn, formerly of Hazel Crest. Beloved husband of Joanne (nee Hughes); cherished father of Richard (Patricia) and Dana (Kevin) Veselsky; grandfather of Ryan and Daniel McGrath, and Jakob and Zachary Veselsky; brother of Robert (Mary), Maureen, and the late Lynn (late Mildred) McGrath; son of the late Robert and Camill. Visitation Monday, March 18th, 3-9 PM. Funeral Tuesday, 10:15 AM from Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills to St. Christina Church, Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601, . Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Download Now