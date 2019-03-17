|
Richard J. McGrath, U.S. Navy, age 76, late of Oak Lawn, formerly of Hazel Crest. Beloved husband of Joanne (nee Hughes); cherished father of Richard (Patricia) and Dana (Kevin) Veselsky; grandfather of Ryan and Daniel McGrath, and Jakob and Zachary Veselsky; brother of Robert (Mary), Maureen, and the late Lynn (late Mildred) McGrath; son of the late Robert and Camill. Visitation Monday, March 18th, 3-9 PM. Funeral Tuesday, 10:15 AM from Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills to St. Christina Church, Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601, . Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019