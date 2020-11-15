Richard J. "Dick" McLain, of Westchester, age 85. Beloved husband of Jean, nee Denis; loving father of Michele Mataczynski, Denise, Mitchell (Debi) and the late Michael McLain; proud grandfather of Amber, Zachary, Nathaniel, Joshua and Sierra; preceded in death by one brother and two sisters; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester, on Sunday November 15th, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Hinsdale Humane Society are appreciated. Due to the current CDC regulations, we are limited to 25 people at a time in the funeral home. All attending are required to wear a mask. We respectfully ask that you promptly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family, this will allow other people the same opportunity. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.