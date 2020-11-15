1/
Richard J. McLain
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
Richard J. "Dick" McLain, of Westchester, age 85. Beloved husband of Jean, nee Denis; loving father of Michele Mataczynski, Denise, Mitchell (Debi) and the late Michael McLain; proud grandfather of Amber, Zachary, Nathaniel, Joshua and Sierra; preceded in death by one brother and two sisters; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester, on Sunday November 15th, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Hinsdale Humane Society are appreciated. Due to the current CDC regulations, we are limited to 25 people at a time in the funeral home. All attending are required to wear a mask. We respectfully ask that you promptly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family, this will allow other people the same opportunity. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
NOV
15
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Memories & Condolences

November 14, 2020
Dick will be greatly missed. Worked with him and after retirement seen him at our once a month luncheon at Bohemian Crystal. He was always funny and a great guy to be with.
EDWARD WEYNA
Coworker
November 13, 2020
Dick will be missed. Over the years we golfed together, joked, and of course our monthly lunches. My wife Sharon worked at White cap for a few years and also knew him. Dick always asked about her at lunches and she of course always said to say hi. Many fond memories and laughs shared over the years.
terry wigdzinski
Friend
November 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
