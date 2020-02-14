Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Richard J. Piwko

Richard J. Piwko Obituary
Richard J. Piwko, 70, of Chicago. Beloved husband of Mary. Loving step-father of Sara (Scot) Batteiger. Adored grandfather of Caitlyn (Matt Loef) Preston. Dear brother of Tom (Anna Marie), John (Pam), and Paul Piwko. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Rich proudly served in the Marine Air Reserves and was most recently employed by Crossmark as a retail events supervisor. He will truly be missed. Visitation 12 PM, Sunday February 16, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago, until time of Celebration of Life at 3 PM. Interment private. Funeral information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2020
