|
|
Richard J. Podgornik. Age 85. Longtime Orland Park resident formerly of Chicago's Burnside Neighborhood. Graduate of St Leo High School Class of 1951 and Western Michigan University Class of 1955. United States Army Veteran. Retired after 42 years as a salesman for Verson All Steel Press Company. Husband for 61 years of the late Gilda C. nee Nocera. Father of Laura (Paul) Dragich. Grandfather of Claire and Paul Dragich. Son of the late Marie nee Demkowicz and Benjamin Podgornik. Resting at Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W 131st Street, Orland Park on Wednesday September 25th from 9:00 am until time of funeral mass 10:00 am. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery, Orland Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Richard's name to the Kidney Cancer Association, 9450 SW Gemini Drive #38269, Beaverton, Oregon, 97008-7105 or www.kidneycancer.org/donate would be appreciated by the Podgornik family. For further service information Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 23, 2019