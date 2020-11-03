Richard J. Rubin, age 73. Devoted son of the late Morris and Myrna. Loving father of Max and Charlie. Dear brother of Carol (Dr. Ronald) Horowitz and the late Lynn (Kenneth) Geman. Fond uncle of many. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JLI of Chicago, 1107 Garnett Place, Evanston, IL 60201, www.jlichicago.com
To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website.