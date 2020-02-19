Home

Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Giles Church
1045 Columbian Ave
Oak Park, IL
Richard J. Schutter

Richard J. Schutter Obituary
Richard J. Schutter, loving son of the late Joseph and Rose Schutter; devoted brother of the late Robert Schutter, the late Florence (Paul) Harvey, and Elaine (the late William) Fitzpatrick; cherished uncle to Michael Fitzpatrick, Rosanne Fitzpatrick (Ed) Motto, Eileen (the late Joseph) Salamone, William (Julie) Fitzpatrick, Thomas (Arlene Rodriguez) Fitzpatrick, Joseph (Brenda) Fitzpatrick, Richard (Linda) Fitzpatrick, Susan (Bruce) Peterson, Paul Richard (Linda) Harvey, the late Barbara Harvey; and fond great uncle to 17 nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday, 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Galewood Chapels, Sciaraffa Funeral Directors, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago, 60707 to St. Giles Church, 1045 Columbian Ave., Oak Park, 60302 for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Visitation Thursday, 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Richard J. Schutter to St. Giles Catholic Church, 1045 Columbian Ave., Oak Park, IL 60302. For information please call (773) 889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
