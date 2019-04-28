|
Richard J. "Rick" Solski, Jr., age 68, loving father of Jonathan Solski. Beloved son of Richard Sr. and the late Elaine Solski, nee Nagle. Dear brother of Bert (Penny), Michael (Dee), Cathy (Richard) Murphy, James (Lisa) and Shawn (Kevin) Dahm. Dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired insurance executive at Resolute Management Inc. Visitation Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Family and friends are invited to meet directly at St. Michael Church, 14327 Highland Ave., Orland Park, IL on Thursday, May 2, 2019 for Mass at 10:45 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019