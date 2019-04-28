Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Solski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. "Rick" Solski Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard J. "Rick" Solski Jr. Obituary
Richard J. "Rick" Solski, Jr., age 68, loving father of Jonathan Solski. Beloved son of Richard Sr. and the late Elaine Solski, nee Nagle. Dear brother of Bert (Penny), Michael (Dee), Cathy (Richard) Murphy, James (Lisa) and Shawn (Kevin) Dahm. Dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired insurance executive at Resolute Management Inc. Visitation Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Family and friends are invited to meet directly at St. Michael Church, 14327 Highland Ave., Orland Park, IL on Thursday, May 2, 2019 for Mass at 10:45 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now