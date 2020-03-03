Home

Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard J. Strang


1932 - 2020
Richard J. Strang Obituary
Richard (Dick) Strang, 87, passed away on February 29, 2020. He was foremost the adoring husband of the late artist Frances Strang, and patriarch of their family of four children, six grandchildren, and a legacy of great grandchildren that keep on coming. He would want to be remembered as a history buff, a traveler, and an urban athlete who was competitive in football, basketball, softball, bowling, and golf.

He will also be remembered for his knowledge and love of all things Sherlock Holmes. Dick used to work in his version of quotes from the stories, like his explanation for why he'd forgotten something: "The mind is like an attic; don't clutter it with useless stuff." To Dick, "going to keep bees in Sussex" meant retirement. He never made it to Baker Street, but just a few weeks ago, he got to watch Basil Rathbone play Holmes in "Terror By Night" once more. Said Holmes: "Education never ends, Watson. It is a series of lessons, with the greatest for last."

Visitation Wednesday, March 4th, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main Street (1 Blk. So. of Ogden Ave.), Downers Grave, IL 60515. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , are appreciated. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2020
