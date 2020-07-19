1/1
Richard J. Temple
Ret. CFD; Devoted husband of Margaret "Margie", nee Carey, for 60 years; Loving father of Barry (CFD), Richard K. "Rick" (Linda), Shawn (Cheryl), Carey (Thomas) Harrington, and Coleen (J.P.) Barkmeier; Proud grandpa of Emma, Sarah, Peter, Lily, Brian, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Ryan, Patrick, Colin, Jack, Brendan, Shawn, Tommy, Maggie, Mary Clare, Carey, Brigid, Ray, and Charlie; Dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many; Proud U.S. Army Korean War Veteran; Longtime member of the Gaelic Fire Brigade and Brotherhood of the Barrel; Visitation Monday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Cajetan Church, 112th St. & Artesian Ave., Chicago, Il.; Mass 11:00 a.m., with a live stream available by using this link; https://asimplestreaming.godaddysites.com/temple; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations to CFD Widow & Orphan Fund, www.widowsandchildren.org would be appreciated; For Funeral info: (708) 422-2700 of www.curleyfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
JUL
21
Funeral
10:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
JUL
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
July 18, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Thomas Matthews
July 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Bill McKee
Friend
