Ret. CFD; Devoted husband of Margaret "Margie", nee Carey, for 60 years; Loving father of Barry (CFD), Richard K. "Rick" (Linda), Shawn (Cheryl), Carey (Thomas) Harrington, and Coleen (J.P.) Barkmeier; Proud grandpa of Emma, Sarah, Peter, Lily, Brian, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Ryan, Patrick, Colin, Jack, Brendan, Shawn, Tommy, Maggie, Mary Clare, Carey, Brigid, Ray, and Charlie; Dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many; Proud U.S. Army Korean War Veteran; Longtime member of the Gaelic Fire Brigade and Brotherhood of the Barrel; Visitation Monday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Cajetan Church, 112th St. & Artesian Ave., Chicago, Il.; Mass 11:00 a.m., with a live stream available by using this link; https://asimplestreaming.godaddysites.com/temple
; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations to CFD Widow & Orphan Fund, www.widowsandchildren.org
would be appreciated; For Funeral info: (708) 422-2700 of www.curleyfuneralhome.com