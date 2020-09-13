1/
Richard J. Zaborsky
Richard Joseph Zaborsky, age 87, longtime resident of Brookfield and Lyons. Loving son of the late Emil and Anna (nee Spousta), cherished brother of the late Emil R., late George A., and the late James H., fond uncle of Barbara Zaborsky Sharp Copeland, Maryann Zaborsky, Georgia Zaborsky Eitel and Robert Zaborsky, great uncle and great-great uncle to many nieces and nephews. Mr. Zaborsky was a proud alumnus of Tonti School Class of 1947, Lindblom Technical High School Class of 1951, University of Illinois Class of 1955 and The John Marshall Law School Class of 1958. He was an antique car collector and an avid world traveler. He was a ticket holder of the Indianapolis Speedway. Mr. Zaborsky loved going to the theatre and was an avid student of the history of Chicago. In recent years, he enjoyed visiting and reminiscing with many old friends. Funeral Wednesday, September 16, 9:30am Prayers at Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home, 3847 Prairie Avenue, Brookfield to St. Barbara Church, Mass 10:00am. Visitation Tuesday, 3:00pm-9:00pm. Interment Bohemian National Cemetery. Memorial donations to PAWS Chicago would be appreciated. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.JohnsonNosek.com. Info: (708) 485-0214



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
SEP
16
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home and Cremation Services
SEP
16
Service
10:00 AM
St. Barbara Church
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3847 Prairie Avenue
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-0214
