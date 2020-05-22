Richard J. Hill died peacefully at the age of 88 in Evanston, IL on May 15, 2020.



Richard was a loving husband, devoted father to his four children and grandfather of seven.



Raised on his family's farm in Alexander, IA, Richard graduated head of his high school class. He met his beloved wife Barbara at Iowa State University, where he graduated with an agricultural degree.



After service to his country, Richard started his successful career at Northwestern Railway. He later became Corporate Secretary at Northwest Industries.



In retirement he enjoyed traveling, fishing, reading, playing golf and bridge. He was an avid sports fan and volunteered at his church.



A private service for the family will be held.





