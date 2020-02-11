|
|
Richard James "Dick" Skoda, Sr.; age 88; US Army Veteran; 60-year resident of Western Springs; went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Louise W. Skoda for a wonderful 68 years. Loving father of Richard James (Janet) Skoda, Jr.; Jeffrey (Cliffern) Skoda; and Randall (Julie) Skoda. Devoted grandfather of Susan (Barry) Sollenberger, Laura (Will) Soentgen, Kristen Skoda, Jennifer Skoda, Michael (Taryn) Skoda, Matthew Skoda, and Mariel Skoda. Dear great-grandfather of Mason Soentgen, Luke Soentgen, and James Sollenberger. Cherished brother of Grace Leonard. Preceded in death by his brothers Ronald and Roger Skoda, and his parents James and Millecent Skoda. Fond uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Richard was a longtime building commissioner and superintendent of public works of Western Springs. He also was a longtime member of Christ Church of Oak Brook. Richard's two passions were playing the trumpet and tennis. A visitation was held on Wednesday, February 12th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family and friends to gather on Thursday, February 13th directly at Christ Church of Oak Brook, 501 Oak Brook Rd., Oak Brook for continued visitation 10:30 AM until time of Service 11:30 AM. Interment to follow at Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook. Further Info: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020