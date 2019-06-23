Fuhrer, P.E. , Richard Jay Our grieving family sadly reports our Patriarch and hero, Richard Jay Fuhrer, 90 years old, passed away in the loving comfort and safety in his home from complications of aging on June 6, 2019. His beloved wife, Lois Mishkin Fuhrer of 50 years of enchanted marriage, his wonderful sons, Michael, Pittsburgh, PA, Douglas and wife, Julia and grandson Cameron, Edina, MN, and Robert and wife AniCelia and grandsons, Andrew and Albert, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, survive him. Richard was the loving son of the late Max and the late Mildred Fuhrer.



Also, his sister Carol Fuhrer Berger, Pittsburgh, PA and Naples, FL, and his late brother, Arthur M. Fuhrer. His cousins, the late Henry Goodman and wife, Lois, Shaker Heights, OH, and Jack and wife Susan Fuhrer, Notre Dame, IN, and his brother-in-law, Robert Mishkin, Scottsdale, AZ.



Also, his nephews and nieces, David Berger, Joshua Berger, Tad and Lynn Berger, Matthew and Marcele Berger, Andrew Berger, Carolyn and Chris Sullins, Jon and Amber Fuhrer, Kenneth Fuhrer, Tim and Jenny Fuhrer, Ross and Lisa Mishkin, and, Leah and Mark Clements. And, supporting family, Judy and Arthur Klowden, and Sharon and Jack Zoldan.



Professional Engineer, President, Eugene and Max Fuhrer, Architects and Engineers, Chicago, graduate of Hyde Park High School, 1946, Chicago. Graduate of Illinois Institute of Technology, B.S. Mechanical Engineering, 1950, Chicago, Veteran of the Korean Conflict, U.S. Army, 1950-1952. Former Board Director, Temple Sholom of Chicago, former Board Director of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, and Lakeshore Jewish Funerals.



Richard supported Jewish philanthropy, the performing arts, public broadcasting, the NYT, WTTW, WBEZ and other like-minded causes.



Tragically, 12 years ago, he became a victim of breast cancer (yes, men get breast cancer. Check your breasts!) and the odious treatments. He survived due to his problem-solving abilities, his droll responses to life events, his wise and compassionate physicians, Dr. Byron Starr, Dr. William Gradishar, Dr. Kevin Bethke, and the caring nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago.



A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019, at 11am in the chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 7801 W. Montrose Avenue, Norridge, 60706. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to breast cancer research, under the direction of Dr. William Gradishar, 312-503-4837, Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, and, Temple Sholom of Chicago. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals and Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 773-625-8621







