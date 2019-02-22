|
|
Richard Jenkins, 84, died on February 17, 2019, after a brief illness. He is survived by his children, Mark (Lynn), Paul (Ellen), Laura (Nathaniel), Peter, and Thomas (Jill), his grandchildren, Christopher (Rachel), Emmett, Cecilia, Caroline, Matthew, Claire, Harry, Teddy, Ruth, Molly, Colin and Sara, and his great-grandchildren, Addison and Elsie. A funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Donations may be made to Catholic Charities USA at www.catholiccharitiesusa.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019