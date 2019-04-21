Home

Olson Burke and Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center
6471 N. Northwest Hwy
Chicago, IL 60631
773-774-3333
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Olson Burke and Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center
6471 N. Northwest Hwy
Chicago, IL 60631
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:15 AM
Olson Burke and Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center
6471 N. Northwest Hwy
Chicago, IL 60631
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
7211 W. Talcott Rd
Chicago, IL
Richard John "Rick" Cavins

Richard John "Rick" Cavins Obituary
Richard "Rick" John Cavins, 51. Beloved husband of Nina nee Napolitano. Loving father of Emily, Johnny, Cheryl and Sarah. Proud Papa of Ava. Dear brother of Billy, Bridget (Bill), Pam, Eric (Heather), Johnny (Mary) and the late Dave. Devoted son of the late John Melvin (the late Rose) Cavins. Son-in-Law of Anthony (MaryAnn) Napolitano and Sara (Glen) Luecke. Brother-in-law of Andy (CPD), Ada (Dave) Garcia, and Anthony (Jamie) Napolitano. Godfather of Shannon. Fond uncle, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Tuesday, April 23rd from 4:00pm to 9:00pm at Olson Burke/Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center, 6471 N Northwest Hwy. Chicago. Funeral Wednesday, April 24th 9:15 am from the funeral home to Immaculate Conception Church 7211 W. Talcott Rd. Chicago for Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in care of Rick's family would be appreciated. For additional information: 773-774-3333
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019
