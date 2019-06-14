|
Hudzinski , Richard John Hudzinski, Richard John (Age 94), World War II U.S. Navy Veteran, passed into eternal life on June 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Midge); proud father of Richard M. (Jennifer) and the late Lawrence; dearest father in law of Geri (Tim) Dugan; fond grandfather of Richard J. II (Tawnya), Thomas D. (Bridgette), Michael R. (Alyxandra), Dr. Jaclyn (Jeffery) Marek, Lawrence J. II and Heather H. (Anthony) Garry; cherished great grandfather of Riley, Alexi, Richard J. III, Gabriel , Franklin, Salvador and the late Casimir. Richard served in the Pacific War Zone aboard USS Azurlite (PG59), USS Beaumont (PG60) and USS-SC628 Richard was a former life member of E.A. Borlick American Legion Post #1109, a life member of Marrs-Meye American Legion Post #991, and a life member of Hometown VFW Post #9773. Visitation Sunday 2 to 8 P.M. Funeral Monday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road Burbank, IL 60459 to Our Lady of Loretto Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 636-2320
