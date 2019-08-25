|
Richard John "No Pool Rich" Thomas, August 22, 2019, age 73. Late of Homewood. Beloved husband of the late Marta T. Thomas nee Nagy. Dear father of Melinda (Brian) Fogarty, Veronika (Ben) Littlefield and Colin (Angela) Thomas. Cherished grandfather of Sawyer, Evelyn, Flynn Fogarty, Teddy, Axel Littlefield and Elloren Thomas. Loving brother of Donald (Marilyn) Thomas, Gerard (Kathy) Thomas, Doreen (Paul) Ruede, Timothy (Diana) Thomas and Kevin (Elizabeth) Thomas. Services will be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019