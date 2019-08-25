Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
For more information about
Richard Thomas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard John Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard John Thomas Obituary
Richard John "No Pool Rich" Thomas, August 22, 2019, age 73. Late of Homewood. Beloved husband of the late Marta T. Thomas nee Nagy. Dear father of Melinda (Brian) Fogarty, Veronika (Ben) Littlefield and Colin (Angela) Thomas. Cherished grandfather of Sawyer, Evelyn, Flynn Fogarty, Teddy, Axel Littlefield and Elloren Thomas. Loving brother of Donald (Marilyn) Thomas, Gerard (Kathy) Thomas, Doreen (Paul) Ruede, Timothy (Diana) Thomas and Kevin (Elizabeth) Thomas. Services will be private.

www.info@tews-ryanfh.com or 708 798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now