Dick Davis 89 reunited with the love of his life Mary Lou Davis (Enright) on 6/14/2020. Survived by his children Richard, Bridget, Cecil (Patti), Colleen and Gregory; brother-in-law Raymond Rinderer, sister-in-laws Mimi Davis and Barbra Enright; grandchildren Kipa, Lucas (Carla), Jessica, Anthony (Nicole) and Zachary; great grandchildren Amber (Kayla), Jaz, Jared, Lili and Jada and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his better half Mary Lou and his children Eileen and John Patrick. Dick will be remembered for his love, laughter and generosity. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory at dunebrook.org 1-800-897-0007 or directly to the family.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.