Richard Joseph Vilmur
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Joseph Vilmur, 79, died April 25th in Chicago Heights, IL. He was born in Milwaukee on December 21, 1940, to Louis Patrick and Priscilla Marie (Gardner) Vilmur. From his graduation from Marquette University in 1963 until his retirement in 1998, Richard worked for Motorola Corporation. Upon retiring, Richard got married and settled in Crete, IL. Richard is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Ann (Feldman), devoted brothers, Paul Vilmur of Palatine, IL, and Roger (Jean) Vilmur of Palatine IL, as well as nephews Andrew and Alex Vilmur.

Services were held at Crete Funeral Home 1182 Main Street, Crete, IL 60417 on Monday, May 4, 2020. Inurnment is at Assumption Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum in Glenwood, IL. Info: (708) 672-7600



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
(708) 672-7600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved