Richard Joseph Vilmur, 79, died April 25th in Chicago Heights, IL. He was born in Milwaukee on December 21, 1940, to Louis Patrick and Priscilla Marie (Gardner) Vilmur. From his graduation from Marquette University in 1963 until his retirement in 1998, Richard worked for Motorola Corporation. Upon retiring, Richard got married and settled in Crete, IL. Richard is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Ann (Feldman), devoted brothers, Paul Vilmur of Palatine, IL, and Roger (Jean) Vilmur of Palatine IL, as well as nephews Andrew and Alex Vilmur.



Services were held at Crete Funeral Home 1182 Main Street, Crete, IL 60417 on Monday, May 4, 2020. Inurnment is at Assumption Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum in Glenwood, IL. Info: (708) 672-7600







