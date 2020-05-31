Richard Juds Sr.
1937 - 2020
Richard Juds Sr., age 82, late of Orland Park. Beloved husband for 62 years of the late Mary Jane Juds nee Brotan. Devoted father of Richard (Judy) Juds Jr., Christopher Juds, and Lisa (Mark) Morrey. Proud grand father of Eric, Kathryn, Kelsey and Kyle. Dear brother of the late Walter A. (late Jeanette) Juds; kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired Mechanical Engineer with Andrew Corporation. Funeral Mass St. Elizabeth Seton Church. Entombment Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Arrangements entrusted to Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service). (708) 460 - 2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
June 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Thornridge Funeral Home
May 30, 2020
When we were neighbors I enjoyed
our many conversations and his sage advice when we discussed some issues I had with the management at the place I worked very early in my career.
Jim Hastings
Friend
