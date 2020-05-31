Richard Juds Sr., age 82, late of Orland Park. Beloved husband for 62 years of the late Mary Jane Juds nee Brotan. Devoted father of Richard (Judy) Juds Jr., Christopher Juds, and Lisa (Mark) Morrey. Proud grand father of Eric, Kathryn, Kelsey and Kyle. Dear brother of the late Walter A. (late Jeanette) Juds; kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired Mechanical Engineer with Andrew Corporation. Funeral Mass St. Elizabeth Seton Church. Entombment Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Arrangements entrusted to Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service). (708) 460 - 2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.