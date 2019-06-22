Home

Poppa , Richard K 'Rick' Richard "Rick" Poppa died peacefully on June 3, 2019 at the age of 71.

Richard is survived by his wife Lynda; children Dawn & David, Gina, Cherish & Mark and his grandchildren Dante, Zoey, Connor, Caleb and Trey.

He was a proud union member of Local 17 for 37 yrs. Married Lynda, his beloved in 1967 and loved her dearly for 53 years.

A Memorial Celebration of Richard's life is on June 24, 2019, 5pm – 9pm; Prayer service at 5:30pm. Friendship Park Conservatory, 395 W Algonquin Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60018. 847.298.3500

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 22 to June 23, 2019
