|
|
Poppa , Richard K 'Rick' Richard "Rick" Poppa died peacefully on June 3, 2019 at the age of 71.
Richard is survived by his wife Lynda; children Dawn & David, Gina, Cherish & Mark and his grandchildren Dante, Zoey, Connor, Caleb and Trey.
He was a proud union member of Local 17 for 37 yrs. Married Lynda, his beloved in 1967 and loved her dearly for 53 years.
A Memorial Celebration of Richard's life is on June 24, 2019, 5pm – 9pm; Prayer service at 5:30pm. Friendship Park Conservatory, 395 W Algonquin Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60018. 847.298.3500
Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 22 to June 23, 2019