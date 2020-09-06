Richard Kahen

Richard "Rick" Lee Kahen, age 71. Beloved husband of 45 years to Candi, nee Graff; cherished father of Allison (Danny) Zalay; loving "Pa" to Corey and Blake; dear brother of the late Kathy (survived by Tim) Jelinek; adored friend of Bruce Levine and many others. A lifelong White Sox fan. Advocate for individuals with disabilities, Rick chaired the Buffalo Grove Commission for Residents with Disabilities for over 20 years. Rick had a passion for life, always with a smile on his face. The family will have a private graveside service. Family and friends that want to view the funeral can do so on Monday, September 7th at 1 PM at Rick's web-page on www.mitzvahfunerals.com
live. Memorials in Rick's name may be made to the Buffalo Grove Commission for Residents with Disabilities, 50 Raupp Blvd., Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 , or Beth Tikvah Congregation www.beth-tikvah.org
. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824)