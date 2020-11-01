Richard J. Kamm, formerly of Oak Park and Western Springs, IL; Essex Junction, VT; and Plymouth, MA died October 24, 2020 at the age of 71. Born May 30, 1949, Rick was the sixth of Robert F. and Helen M. (McDonald) Kamm's nine children. He attended Fenwick High School ('67) and St. Norbert College ('71) where he met many lifelong friends and his beloved wife of 48 years, Susan (Kirwan). Together with Sue, Rick created a wonderful life that included a successful career, three children, five grandchildren, and more family and friends than can be mentioned here. Rick held a CPA and enjoyed a rewarding career in corporate finance that included 10 years as VP, Treasurer, and Controller at Blodgett Oven Co. in Burlington, VT. Rick was a dedicated golfer, storyteller, and balancer of books. But his true passions were his family and his friends. If he worked too much, it was to provide for his family. If he laughed too loud, it was because he was with those who made him happiest. And if he was at a table surrounded by those he loved, it was the only place he wanted to be. Rick was blessed with 12 additional years of life thanks to the generosity of organ donors (including his son, Chris and another who remains anonymous) and the incredible work of the talented professionals at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston, MA. Rick will be dearly missed by his wife Sue; his children Chris (Megan), Jeremy (Maureen), and Betsie; his grandchildren Lucy, Alyssa, Colin, Jack, and Nora; as well as by siblings Bob, Don, Helen, Rosemary, Marilyn, Jay, Tom, and John along with their spouses, children, and grandchildren. The family plans to hold a celebration of Rick's life in the near future. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the United Network for Organ Sharing or to the Greater Boston Food Bank.





