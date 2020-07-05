Richard I. Kaufman, D.D.S., just 2 weeks short of his 96th birthday, beloved of Marian, nee Kousnetz, for almost 78 years; loving father of Paula (Imad) Kaufman-Dajani, Shari (Harvey) Shapiro, Jo Ellen (James) Porges, Louis Kaufman, and the late Steven Alan; cherished Papa of Marissa (Adam) Samit, Jason Shapiro, Jacob Kaufman and Rachel Kaufman; proud great-grandfather of Aviva Samit and Simona Samit; dear brother of the late Clara (the late Gunder) Mayer; adored son of the late Louis Kaufman and Rachel, nee Waxstein; favorite uncle, and loyal and devoted friend to many. In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, services and shiva will be private. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dr. Richard I. and Marian Kaufman Leo Baeck Scholarship Fund, Beth Emet Synagogue, 1224 Dempster St., Evanston, IL 60202. To leave condolences or for information including a Zoom link to view services: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com