Glenn & Christina, Craig and Beje, Aimee, Jack and Ben. Words cannot express the sadness we feel for this terrible news about Rich. Although we had not spoken in years, I will remember happy memories of Rich at Raquette Lake. Boating, waterskiing or him on the catamaran in earlier days, My heart breaks for all of you. May happy times and wonderful memories comfort you all. With love and prayers to the entire Keefer family.

Holly Cummings DeMarsh

Friend