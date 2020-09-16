1/1
Richard Keefer
1965 - 2020
Richard M Keefer "Keef", born August 10, 1965 of Northfield Illinois, formerly of Massapequa New York, died suddenly on Friday, September 11th, 2020. Rich was the beloved Son of Katherine and Dick Keefer; loving father of Jack and Ben Keefer; dear brother of Glenn (Christina) and Craig (Beje) Keefer; uncle to Sean, Anna, Caroline, Matt, Hayden Keefer and Zach and Mackay Kanaley. Rich was married to Aimee Keefer (nee Kanaley) for 25 years. The Keefer family is sincerely grateful for the love and support he received from Brandi VanRoekel and her 2 sons Michael and Preston. Rich graduated from Massapequa High School in 1983 and was named a D3 All American quarterback at SUNY Cortland State University in 1988. While in Chicago, Rich worked as a commodities trader for Paine Webber Inc and then a manager for Griffin Trading Company in Chicago and in London. Rich was also co-founder of Keefer's Restaurant in 2001. Visitation Saturday, September 19, 2020, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Church, 524 9th Street, Wilmette, IL 60091. Sadly, due to Covid-19 restrictions the funeral mass in his honor immediately following the visitation will be held privately to family members only. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed Saturday, September 19, 2020, 10:00 a.m. for those who cannot attend. To view the Funeral Mass please visit donnellanfuneral.com. In keeping with Rich's love of Raquette Lake; in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Raquette Lake Fire Department, 171 State Route 28, Raquette Lake, NY 13436.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Church
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 15, 2020
Glenn & Christina, Craig and Beje, Aimee, Jack and Ben. Words cannot express the sadness we feel for this terrible news about Rich. Although we had not spoken in years, I will remember happy memories of Rich at Raquette Lake. Boating, waterskiing or him on the catamaran in earlier days, My heart breaks for all of you. May happy times and wonderful memories comfort you all. With love and prayers to the entire Keefer family.
Holly Cummings DeMarsh
Friend
