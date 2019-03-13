|
Richard "Dick" Kelley, of Barrington, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the age of 96. He was born January 15, 1923 in Chicago. Dick was a retired Chicago Fire Fighter having served for over 25 years. Dick was a loving husband to Pat; devoted father to Patti Kay (John) Hagedorn and Marybeth (Bill) Maupin; and cherished grandpa to Ryan, Sean and Kelley Maupin and Maureen (Kevin) Johnson. A memorial service for Dick will be held Saturday, March 16 at 4:30 p.m. with visitation beginning at 2:30 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.) Barrington. Donations in Dick's memory may be made to PAWS Chicago by visiting www.pawschicago.org. Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411 for information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2019