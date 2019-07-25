Richard Kenneth Davis, age 78 of Yorkville, IL passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Hillside Rehab and Care Center in Yorkville, IL. He was born on October 29, 1940 in Aurora, IL the son of Kenneth B. and Olive (Fraley) Davis.



Rich was united in marriage to his former wife, Marian Rae Gehrke, the mother of his children. He was later united in marriage on March 17, 1989 to Loretta Phillips Seward until her passing on June 24, 2009. He was raised on his family's farm in Naperville, IL. After graduating from Naperville High School he was employed at the Nestle Garage in Naperville, IL. Mr. Davis was employed for many years at the Cock Robin Ice Cream Store in Naperville, IL where he made ice cream year round including the secret recipe for Toffee made only at Christmas. Rich enjoyed working for over 40 years, with his friends at Nelson Funeral Homes, first in Naperville, then Yorkville, Plano, Hinckley, Waterman and Sandwich. He was a very outgoing person who would strike up a conversation with everyone he met. Rich was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many people and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



He is survived by his children, DeeAnn Davis DeCastris of Cape Coral, FL and Jeff (Marta) Davis of Millbrook, IL; his grandchildren, Daisy and Joseph DeCastris both of Cape Coral, FL; his brother, Jerry (Cheri) Davis of Sandwich, IL; his sister, Marjorie (Arthur) Beck of Mendota, IL; several nieces and nephews; seven step-children and many step-grand and great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Davis; his mother and step-father, Olive (Paul) Schillinger; his wife, Rita Davis; and his step-daughter.



A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home & Crematory, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL with Pastor Craig Miller officiating. Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Bristol, IL.



Friends may visit from 1:00 until 4:00 PM on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL.



Memorials may be directed to the Waterman Bible Church, P.O. Box 275, Waterman, IL 60556.



Richard's family would like to thank the staff of both Hillside Rehab and Unity Hospice for the wonderful care that he received.



Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, 630-553-7611 or www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 25 to July 26, 2019