|
|
Richard Kenneth Green, 80, of Oak Brook. Beloved husband of Linda and the late Pat. Loving father of Rick (Nancy), Mike (Eve) Green, and Karen (Jeff) Stelmach. Devoted grandfather of Carolyn (Alex Schonemann), Andrew, Julia, Jessica, and Sydney Green; Brendan, Colin and Ally Stelmach. Dear brother of Jack (Anne) Green, Ann (Jerry) Kukella, Joe (Nancy) Donovan, Will (Anne) Donovan and the late Carolyn (late Hank) Maloney. Fond uncle of many. Originally from Auburn, New York, Dick moved to the Midwest after graduating from the University of Notre Dame in 1962. He married Patricia Arch that same year. After a brief stint in Milwaukee, Dick, Pat and their growing family settled in Western Springs, Illinois. In 1971, he joined his father-in-law at Blistex, Inc. in Oak Brook, eventually serving as president of the company. After Pat's untimely passing in 2004, Dick had the great fortune of finding love for a second time. He and Linda were very happily married for nearly twelve years. He will be greatly missed by his loving family as well as his many friends at St. John of the Cross Parish, at LaGrange Country Club, at ND football tailgates, and in Tequesta, Florida where he spent his winters following retirement. Funeral Mass 11am Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at St. John of the Cross Church, 5101 S. Wolf Rd., Western Springs. Luncheon to Follow at Ruth Lake Country Club. All are invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Charities of Chicago (catholiccharities.net). Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019