On his 95th birthday, March 14, 2020, Richard Kenneth Tobin, beloved husband of Charlene, father of Jill, Lynne (Tim Sparling) and Michael (Teena), died at home in Burr Ridge. Proud grandfather of David, Kevin and Sarah Tobin, he is also survived by his sister, Marguerite Tobin Morris and numerous nieces and nephews.
Born in the Beverly Hills area of Chicago, Dick graduated from Leo Catholic High School in 1943. He enlisted in the Mighty Eighth Air Force, serving as radio operator, waist gunner and photographer on a B-17 Flying Fortress. As a Staff Sergeant based in Peterborough, England Dick flew 35 missions over southern France and Germany.
After the war, Dick graduated from the University of Illinois Business School. He began a 34 year career in sales, including a position as Vice President of Sales at the Chicago and Plymouth, MI offices for Evans Products Company, a railway supply business. In 1983, he became VP of Sales for North American Car Company (later General Electric Railcar Division).
In 1949 he married Charlene Arthur, "my best sales job and accomplishment." Together they were blessed with "three great kids - the second loves of my life." Dick retired in 1983 "with no regrets" and enjoyed traveling the world with Charlene. In November, 2019, they celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary. In his own words, Dick "had a great wife, kids and life. Life was good."
Dick was a proud World War II Veteran. A highlight of his later years was participating in the 2015 Honor Flight Chicago. He cherished this deeply moving, transformative life experience and thereafter fully embraced his identity as a veteran. Memorial contributions may be made in Richard Tobin's name to Honor Flight Chicago honorflightchicago.org or Homes For Our Troops hfotusa.org
The family had hoped to hold a memorial service but those plans were postponed due to COVID-19. Arrangements were handled by Cremation Society of Illinois.
Born in the Beverly Hills area of Chicago, Dick graduated from Leo Catholic High School in 1943. He enlisted in the Mighty Eighth Air Force, serving as radio operator, waist gunner and photographer on a B-17 Flying Fortress. As a Staff Sergeant based in Peterborough, England Dick flew 35 missions over southern France and Germany.
After the war, Dick graduated from the University of Illinois Business School. He began a 34 year career in sales, including a position as Vice President of Sales at the Chicago and Plymouth, MI offices for Evans Products Company, a railway supply business. In 1983, he became VP of Sales for North American Car Company (later General Electric Railcar Division).
In 1949 he married Charlene Arthur, "my best sales job and accomplishment." Together they were blessed with "three great kids - the second loves of my life." Dick retired in 1983 "with no regrets" and enjoyed traveling the world with Charlene. In November, 2019, they celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary. In his own words, Dick "had a great wife, kids and life. Life was good."
Dick was a proud World War II Veteran. A highlight of his later years was participating in the 2015 Honor Flight Chicago. He cherished this deeply moving, transformative life experience and thereafter fully embraced his identity as a veteran. Memorial contributions may be made in Richard Tobin's name to Honor Flight Chicago honorflightchicago.org or Homes For Our Troops hfotusa.org
The family had hoped to hold a memorial service but those plans were postponed due to COVID-19. Arrangements were handled by Cremation Society of Illinois.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.