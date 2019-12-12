Home

Richard Kostush


1930 - 2019
Richard Kostush, 89, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Born on May 4, 1930 to Daniel and Mae Kostush in Chicago, IL, Richard served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Japan. His career started as a GMC-trained diesel mechanic in Chicago, progressed to a Standard Oil products distributor near Shawano, WI and then to an IBEW Local Union 9 electrical lineman in the Chicago area. Richard retired to Ft. Myers, FL, one of his favorite vacation destinations. He was a long-standing member of Saint Michael Lutheran Church of Ft. Myers. Richard will be remembered for his joyful smile, many hugs and his gratitude, even during difficult days, for God's blessing of a full and well-loved life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine (nee Jeske), his parents, and brother Daniel. He is survived by his children Don (Deb) Kostush, Karen (late Rob) Ross, Ruth (Craig) Christman, grandchildren Christina (Adam) Spratlin, Alyssa Kostush, Emily Christman, great-grandchildren Parker, Aidan and Carter Spratlin and many nieces and nephews. We love you very, very much, Dad. Memorial service Saturday, December 14 at 2:30 p.m. at Saint Michael Lutheran Church, 3595 Broadway, Ft. Myers, FL. 239-939-1218.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019
