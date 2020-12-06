1/
Richard Koziol
1937 - 2020
age 83 years, passed away peacefully at his residence in Homer Glen with his loving wife by his side. Beloved husband of Maria Koziol nee Cesar; loving father of Richard A. (Suzanne), Randall, Jon (Lynn), and the late Scott Koziol; cherished grandfather of Scott (Wendy), David, Gregory (Amanda), Brittany, Devin, and Jackson Koziol; proud great-grandfather of James, Emma, Kaitlyn, Scotty, Elize and Sophia Koziol; dearest brother of the late Walter (Julaine) Koziol, Delores (Larry) Kysella and Donald (Barbara) Koziol; dear uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Tuesday 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Funeral Service Wednesday 10:00 a.m. at Maher Funeral Home (Arrangements entrusted to Heinen and Loschetter Funeral Service, Lisa M. DeAngelis, Director) 17101 S. 71st Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60477, Interment Resurrection Cemetery

For information or to express your condolences visit www.heinenandloschetterfs.com or call 708-425-4050



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Maher Funeral Home
DEC
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Maher Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heinen & Loschetter Funeral Services
19321 Fane Ct.
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 425-4050
