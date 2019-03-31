|
|
Richard L. Albiani, age 76, of Downers Grove, former longtime resident of Westchester. Beloved husband of Jennie, nee Panattoni; loving father of Lisa (Tim) Domer, Diane Ganzer, Angela (PJ) McAndrews and Anthony Albiani; proud grandfather of Madison, Anthony, AJ, Mia, and Teddy; dear brother of Ronald (former spouse Coral) and the late Robert (Marlene) Albiani; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service 12:00 noon. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to The Original Kuratko Family - Brian D. Kuratko, Director. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019