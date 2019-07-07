Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Richard L. Graham Obituary
Richard L. " Dick" Graham, 73, longtime resident of Glenview, at rest July 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Betty, nee Schladt. Loving father of Christy (Mike) Happ, Stacey, and Ashley Graham. Proud Papa of Jamie, Alyssa, Dylan, and Logan. Dear brother of Judy (Tom) Jorgensen, Janet Kelch,and the late Jill Lind. Fond Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dick was a Viet Nam veteran and very active with the Niles VFW Post # 3579. He was retired from the Glenview Postal Service after 30 yrs of service and enjoyed working as a Crossing Guard for Glenview Public Schools, mainly at the corners of Pfingsten and Knollwood. Visitation was Monday, July 8, 4-8 p.m. at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Rd, Glenview where funeral service was held Tuesday, July 9th, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Niles VFW Post # 3579, 6839 North Milwaukee Avenue Suite 100 Niles, Illinois 60714-4419. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 7 to July 11, 2019
