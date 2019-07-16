|
|
Richard L. "Dick" Hallstein Navy Veteran beloved husband of Joan nee Putz; loving father of Richard (Julie Lindquist), Michael (Stephany Oliveros) and Karen Bulf (Frank Fauser); dearest grandfather of Amanda, Jonas and Lauren; dear brother of Betty (the late George) Lombard and the late Robert Hallstein; cherished brother-in-law of Judee (the late Jack) Sintich and the late Dorothy (the late Bill) Grimm; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dick was a Big sports fan, Coach of the Dolton boys baseball league, Dolton Park Commissioner, and also a member of Ike's. Visitation Thursday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Friday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il 60487 to St. Elizabeth Seton Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Please Omit Flowers Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 16, 2019