Services
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:15 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
Resources
Richard L. Hallstein Obituary
Richard L. "Dick" Hallstein Navy Veteran beloved husband of Joan nee Putz; loving father of Richard (Julie Lindquist), Michael (Stephany Oliveros) and Karen Bulf (Frank Fauser); dearest grandfather of Amanda, Jonas and Lauren; dear brother of Betty (the late George) Lombard and the late Robert Hallstein; cherished brother-in-law of Judee (the late Jack) Sintich and the late Dorothy (the late Bill) Grimm; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dick was a Big sports fan, Coach of the Dolton boys baseball league, Dolton Park Commissioner, and also a member of Ike's. Visitation Thursday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Friday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il 60487 to St. Elizabeth Seton Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Please Omit Flowers Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 16, 2019
